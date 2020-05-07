UPDATE - 1:15 p.m.
GOSPER COUNTY — A 17-year-old Gosper County female was killed and a 15-year-old female injured when the ATV they were riding was struck by a pickup in rural Gosper County.
At 4:32 p.m. Wednesday the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the accident on Road 415, a half mile north of Road 726, northeast of Cambridge, said Sheriff Dennis Ocken.
The investigation revealed the Yamaha ATV was ridden by 17-year-old Allysha Fischer, of rural Gosper County, and a 15-year-old McCook female.
The ATV was traveling east and entered Road 415 from a private driveway. The ATV was then struck by an F250 Ford pickup, driven by 48-year-old Chad Johnson of rural Cambridge, which was southbound on Road 415, Ocken said.
Ocken said it has not yet been determined who was driving the ATV at the time of the accident. A helmet was found on scene, but it has not been determined if it was in use during the accident, said Ocken.
Fischer was pronounced dead on scene, while the 15-year-old McCook female was first transported to Cambridge Hospital and later life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. There were no other details provided about the extent of her injuries.
Johnson was not injured during the accident, the pickup suffered left front end damage, which a deputy estimated to be in the range of $5,000.
Ocken said alcohol or drugs did not appear to be involved in the accident.
No citations were issued.
The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, Arapahoe Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol.
