KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases soar in central Nebraska, Dawson County now has the third highest tally in the state, with 124 cases.
These numbers were posted Sunday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Its website reports 188 total cases in the seven counties that make up Two Rivers Public Health District.
DHHS numbers are: Buffalo, 52; Dawson, 124; Franklin, 3; Gosper, 5; Harlan, 0; Kearney, 3, and Phelps, 1.
Dawson County, for which Lexington is the county seat, follows only Hall and Douglas counties, which had 457 cases and 280 cases, respectively, as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
Buffalo County had had the sixth highest number in Nebraska, but as Dawson County surging ahead, it slipped to seventh. Dawson County has 24,364 people. Buffalo County has a population of 49,615.
The DHHS figures are markedly higher than the 111 total cases reported Sunday evening on the Two Rivers website. Discrepancies between the two sites are not uncommon because test results at different locations may be released at different times, Two Rivers has said, but numbers usually differ by only one or two.
Since last Tuesday, according to DHHS figures, cases have tripled in the Two Rivers district, rising from 60 on April 14 to the current 188.
As Dawson County numbers began to climb last week, Two Rivers conducted enhanced testing in the Lexington community Friday and Saturday in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Two Rivers completed 82 tests Friday and 74 tests Saturday. Business, healthcare, and emergency responders were prioritized for this testing.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Two Rivers reported 14 new cases. That included 10 Dawson County residents, three Buffalo County residents and one Kearney County resident. The new cases were:
Buffalo County:
- one man in his 20s
- one man in his 40s
- A member at the CNVH (no further details were given)
Dawson County
- three women in their 20s
- one woman in her 30s
- one man in his 30s
- one woman in her 40s
- one man in his 60s
- one woman in her 60s
- one woman in her 70s
- one man in his 70s
Kearney County
- one woman in her 90s