KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the total to 536 cases in its seven-county region.
New cases include 13 in Dawson County, four in Buffalo County, one in Gosper County and one in Phelps County.
Total cases to date in the district are:
- Buffalo County – 94
- Dawson County – 423
- Franklin County - 3
- Gosper County - 9
- Harlan County - 0
- Kearney County – 4
- Phelps County – 3
Statistics from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services show a slightly higher tally, with 97 cases in Buffalo County and 424 cases in Dawson County.
Despite the fact that Harlan County has no confirmed cases, COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout the Two Rivers district because testing is insufficient, Two Rivers said.
As of Wednesday, there were 3,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, the DHHS said. Hall tops the list with 943 cases. Dawson County ranks fourth, and Buffalo County has the 10th highest number of cases,
Testing for COVID-19 is available to the public only at the discretion of health care providers. For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
Call the Nebraska DHHS statewide coronavirus information line at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.