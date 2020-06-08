KEARNEY – Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported this weekend in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, raising the total to 1,067.
A Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website reported two new cases in Dawson County Sunday. A Two Rivers report, released at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, showed two new cases in Dawson County and two in Buffalo County for that day. Two Rivers does not issue daily counts on Sunday.
Only six of the seven counties in the Two Rivers region have had cases of COVID-19. Harlan County has had no confirmed cases since Two Rivers began releasing daily numbers March 20.
Case totals in the Two Rivers region as of Sunday, according to DHHS, are:
- Dawson County: 843
- Buffalo County: 173
- Phelps County: 20
- Gosper County: 13
- Kearney County: 12
- Franklin County: 6
- Harlan County: 0
Nebraska reported 191 newly confirmed cases Sunday, compared to 64 new cases Saturday and 262 Friday.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Nebraska had 15,634 cases and 188 deaths, which is two more than were recorded Friday.
Two Rivers region has had nine deaths. The last one occurred in Dawson County June 1.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
Or, call the Nebraska DHHS COVID-19 information line at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.