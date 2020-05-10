HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday. That brings the total cases in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department to 859.
DHHS reported 13 new cases in Dawson County and seven in Buffalo County.
According to DHHS, the total number of cases in the seven-county area is:
- Buffalo: 121
- Dawson: 705
- Franklin: 5
- Gosper: 12
- Harlan: 0
- Kearney: 6
- Phelps: 10
Two Rivers Public Health Department said the region had 841 cases as of 5:45 p.m. Friday. Today’s 20 new cases would bring that total to 861, two higher than the 859 number reported by DHHS.
However, Two Rivers did not release new case numbers Saturday. Starting this weekend, Two Rivers will only issue numbers of new cases on weekdays.
Daily numbers sometimes differ between Two Rivers and the DHHS for various reasons, including the time of compilation of test results and statistics.
Total number of cases in Nebraska as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday was 8,234, with 96 deaths in the state so far.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.