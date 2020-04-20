KEARNEY — Beginning Wednesday, Kearney Hub readers will meet a group of outstanding volunteers who are the recipients of the 30th annual Freedom Awards.
The recipients were selected from among nominations provided by Kearney Hub readers, and they each make the world a better place by their hard work and selfless commitment.
Here are the 2020 Freedom Award recipients:
- Religion: Steve and Suzann Christensen
- Medical: Sandra Borden
- Service Organizations: Kearney Dawn Rotary
- Education: Kathy Gosch
- Arts & Entertainment: Jerry Gronewald
- Agriculture: Kirk, Tom, Bill and the late Wayne Noller
- Humanitarian: Aaron and Kerri Bly
As usual, the Kearney Hub will publish profiles of each recipient. However, the Hub regrets that coronavirus restrictions prevent us from honoring recipients during a banquet, which has been part of the 30-year tradition of the Freedom Awards.