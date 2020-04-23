HOLDREGE — Twenty nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, pushing the total to 273 in the seven-county region it serves.
Cases include:
Buffalo County:
- Four women between the ages of 50 and 80
- Three men between the ages of 30 and 50
Dawson County:
- 11 women between the ages of 20 and 80
- Eight men between the ages of 30 and 80
- Three children, no ages given
As of Wednesday evening, total cases in the district’s seven counties are: Buffalo County, 61; Dawson County, 197; Franklin County, 3; Gosper County, 7; Kearney County, 4; Harlan County, 0, and Phelps County, 1.
Total positive cases in Nebraska are 1,813.
At a press conference Wednesday at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, hospital president Ed Hannon said there are 65 patients with COVID-19 in CHI Health hospitals in Lincoln, Kearney and Grand Island. At least half of those are at St. Francis in Grand Island, but he declined to be more specific.
Hannon said 22 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals in the Omaha metro area, which includes Council Bluffs.
A CHI Health report issued Wednesday morning said 50 patients are on ventilators throughout the 14 hospitals in the CHI Health system.