HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district to 861.
DHHS reported 15 new cases in Dawson County and seven in Buffalo County.
According to DHHS, as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, the total number of cases in the seven-county area is:
- Buffalo: 121
- Dawson: 707
- Franklin: 5
- Gosper: 12
- Harlan: 0
- Kearney: 6
- Phelps: 10
Total number of cases in Nebraska as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday was 8,315, with 98 deaths in the state so far, according to the DHHS.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
The public can also call the DHHS COVID-19 hotline at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, or visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus