HOLDREGE — The Prairie Quilt Guild presented Quilts of Honor to 27 area veterans last weekend at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege.
According to a Prairie Quilt Guild press release, quilts were presented to small groups of three or four veterans and their immediate families at a time to abide by COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
The Prairie Quilt Guild began this program in 2017, first awarding quilts to WWII veterans. In 2018, they continued the project to include additional WWII veterans and Korean veterans. In 2019, they presented quilts to Korean veterans and those who served from the 1950s.
To date, the Prairie Quilt Guild has presented 171 quilts to veterans in the area.
This summer, they will present Quilts of Honor to 29 veterans in Holdrege, 35 veterans in Alma and nine veterans in Wilcox. There are 30 quilters in the Prairie Quilt Guild who make these quilts.
Each quilt varies in size and design, but all are made in reds, whites and blues.
The top layer is made with varying colors, shapes and fabrics representing the region’s many communities and individuals. The middle layer, or batting, is the center of the quilt. It represents warmth, comfort, peace and healing to veterans. The backing is the quilt’s strength. It represents the veteran’s strength, the support of family, community and our nation.
The stitches holding it all together are the love and gratitude from each of the quilters in appreciation of each veteran and their service.
Veterans who received quilts this past weekend were:
- Keith Daake, Army, 1960-1967
- Gary Young, Navy, 1963-1967
- George Peterson, Army, 1961-1963
- Franklin Stradal, Marines, 1964-1968
- Arthur Broman, Navy, 1956-1960
- Farrel Schmidt, Army, 165-1967
- Jim Blincow, Air Force/Army National Guard, 1965-1971
- Larry Nyberg, Army, 1962-1964
- Gene McGuire, Army, 1966-1968
- Ron Haflick, Navy, 1962-1994
- Dean Nelson, Army, 1962-1964
- Keith Scoville, Army, 1955-1956
- Ron Kruback, Navy, 1966-1970
- Clarence Dreiling, Army, 1961-1963
- Gerald Silver, Air Force, 1946-1947
- Keith Samuelson, Army, 1965-1967
- Eddy Anderson, National Guard, 1966-1971
- Bob Wallander, Army, 1961-1963
- Larry Warner, Navy, 1965-1969
- Roger Gruhn, Navy, 1963-1967- Don Bergstrom, Navy 1955-1958
- Dan Nelson, National Guard, 1963-1969
- Bob Zackery, National Guard, 1956-1963 & 1985-1999
- Steve Bryan, National Guard, 1965-1972
- Ron Nitchie, Air Force, 1964-1968
- Clark Noble, Army JAG, 1953-1955, 1958
- Jerry Dodson, Army, 1966-1968.