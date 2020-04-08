RAVENNA — Thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer made at KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna are being distributed today to Kearney area first responders, medical professionals and some businesses.
They’re going to CHI Good Samaritan, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Platte Valley Medical Group, Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home, Kearney and Buffalo County law enforcement officers and other first responders, the Minden Volunteer Fire Department and BluePrint Engines.
That may represent a short list of recipients, said KAAPA Ethanol Chief Executive Officer Chuck Woodside of Kearney, who said requests also have come from Beatrice and Gothenburg.
He said that as of noon Tuesday, as plastic jugs were being filled at the Ravenna KAAPA plant, 1,000 of the 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer had been committed.
“We realized it was a real need. When I talked to the head of nursing (at one facility), she almost started crying,” Woodside said.
“We hope we can get to a lot of those first responders.”
He said the KAAPA Ethanol Board of Directors approved the project to produce 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer at the Ravenna plant, which was done last Friday, as a “way to get into the fight” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ravenna-produced ethanol also was donated to a University of Nebraska-Nebraska Ethanol Board project at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln (see accompanying story on 2A), which produced its first 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer on Monday.
So overall, KAAPA Ethanol has contributed to the production of 5,000 gallons of sanitizer to help meet Nebraskans’ needs.
Both projects might have been in production sooner, but project leaders had to be certain the plans were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“We really hadn’t pursued it that much, to be sure the FDA permit was correct and our labeling was correct,” Woodside said. “... We weren’t comfortable doing it until we got the last, final document from the FDA.”
Ethanol-based sanitizer is more of a liquid than the gel most consumers are familiar with, he said.
Most of the Ravenna-produced sanitizer is being distributed in one-gallon containers, but there are some 250- and 500-milliliter bottles that will be easier to use by law enforcement officers.
Woodside said the ethanol-based sanitizer product is 80 percent alcohol, compared to 70 percent-75 percent in commercial hand sanitizers.
He explained that ethanol is 190-proof alcohol, which fits the FDA requirement for sanitizer. To make biofuel, the 10 percent that is water is removed to make it 200-proof for biofuel.
That last step is not done to make hand sanitizer, so that ethanol is about 95 percent alcohol. “We have to denature the alcohol,” Woodside said. “It makes it really bitter so you don’t want to drink it.”
The other components in the hand sanitizer recipe are hydrogen peroxide, which KAAPA Ethanol purchased, and glycerol provided by AGP in Omaha.
The third partner, Sampson Construction of Kearney, provided the containers and handled most of the distribution around Kearney.
When asked if any Ravenna plant infrastructure changes were required to make hand sanitizer, Woodside said, “We did it in a rather rudimentary process” using plastic totes and a batch system.
“We want to make sure those people who are without it have it,” he said, particularly first responders, but there are no plans currently to make anymore.
Starting today or Thursday, the Ravenna plant will be idle until the price and demand for ethanol — and transportation fuels in general — rebound from the huge U.S. and global economic slowdown because of the pandemic.
“This is not a financial decision, it’s a demand issue,” Woodside said in a Hub story last week, adding that there will be no reduction in Ravenna plant staff.
The KAAPA Ethanol plant west of Minden will continue to process corn into ethanol and the wet distillers grain used as livestock feed. Woodside said Tuesday that company officials are evaluating what it would take to make hand sanitizer there.
“Glycerol is becoming hard to come by, too,” he said about another issue for additional production.
Whether more ethanol from KAAPA ethanol is sent to Lincoln for the UNL project may depend on whether more Nebraska ethanol plants participate. “We certainly wanted to support what they’re doing. Jan (tenBensel) has really been working on that,” Woodside said about the Cambridge farmer who is the Nebraska Ethanol Board chairman.
Although Woodside doesn’t expect additional local production of ethanol-based hand sanitizer, he knows it’s a great cause and serves a critical need. “This is such a changing environment, so you never say never,” he said.