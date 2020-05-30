KEARNEY – Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Buffalo County by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Saturday evening.
That raises the number of confirmed cases in Buffalo County to 156, DHHS said.
Two Rivers Public Health Department no longer releases new numbers on weekends. Its next report will come Monday.
Two Rivers’ number of cases as of 1 p.m. Friday was 1,047, compared to DHHS tally of 1,041. Both reports show eight deaths for the seven-county Two Rivers region.
As of Friday, totals for Two Rivers, by county, are:
- Dawson - 851
- Buffalo - 153
- Phelps - 20
- Kearney - 13
- Gosper - 11
- Franklin - 6
- Harlan - 0
DHHS figures show 835 cases in Dawson County and 156 cases in Buffalo County. Totals of cases in the five other counties are the same in both reports.
Statewide, there have been 13,905 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and 170 deaths. The death rate has escalated sharply in the past two weeks, DHHS said.
For more information, contact dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.