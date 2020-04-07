KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for April include a busy street crossed by many hospital employees on the east side of CHI Health Good Samaritan. Also on the April priority list are two stretches of Second Avenue, which is Kearney’s heavily traveled north-south artery.
April’s priority enforcement zones are:
- Second Avenue: 56th Street north to city limits
- Avenue A: 31st to 39th streets
- Second Avenue: Talmadge to 17th streets
Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.
The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.
The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to KPD:
- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;
- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,
- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.
In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria, including accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.