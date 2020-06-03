KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department is returning to north Second Avenue to renew its speed limit and traffic law enforcement efforts, according to KPD’s list of high-priority enforcement zones for June. KPD had focused on that stretch two months ago.
Also targeted for priority enforcement this month are a pair of high-traffic stretches, one near the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the other close to Yanney Heritage Park, Kearney Regional Medical Center and Kearney High School
June’s priority enforcement zones are:
- West 24th Street — 12th to 30th avenues;
- West 11th Street — Second to 30th avenues; and,
- Second Avenue — 56th Street to city limits.
Depending on the season, motorists may encounter pedestrians on West 24th Street, where students cross for UNK, and on West 11th Street, where a marked pedestrian crossing carries bicyclists and walkers along the Cottonmill Hike-Bike Trail.
Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.
The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.
The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to a KPD press release:
- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;
- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,
- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high-traffic volume intersections and roadways.
In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria. They include: accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.