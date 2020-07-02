KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for July include part of the city’s beltway in northeast Kearney, part of a street that serves south Kearney and 15 blocks of a four-lane street near the retail sector in north Kearney.
July’s priority enforcement zones are:
- Avenue N from 56th Street to city limits;
- Central Avenue from 18th to Talmadge streets;
- 56th Street from Second to 17th avenues.
Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.
The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.
The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to a KPD press release:
- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;
- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws;
- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.
In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria: accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.