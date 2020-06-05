KEARNEY — In 1970, Terree Warren worked for United Airlines as a flight attendant. Little did she know how her “traveling” career would take flight.
Twenty-one years later, she established the Classic VIP Club at Kearney State Bank.
“It was kind of a perk for banking with us,” said Terree. “We did take some guests, but usually, they joined the club to continue to travel with us. I guess the greatest reward for me has been how all of my travelers became my extended family.”
Terree, 70, worked for Kearney State Bank through its transition into Farmers & Merchants Bank for 30 years before retiring last Friday. She started as the assistant vice president and the Classic VIP Club director for both banks, but she finished as a vice president.
The Classic VIP Club includes discounted travel opportunities for account holders who are 55 years or older. Through this program, Terree has directed tours to more than 80 countries and all seven continents.
“We’ve seen several wonders of the world,” said Terree. “We’ve been to China and Cambodia-Vietnam and Thailand. Scandinavian countries, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany — just tons.”
Some of the memories Terree cherishes, include staying with farm families in Australia and New Zealand, seeing Machu Pichu and riding on 20-25 ocean cruises. She also enjoyed journeying through Thailand on elephants, basic river rafts and ox carts.
Aside from the international opportunities, Terree also has explored most of the U.S.
“We’ve seen lots of national parks,” said Terree. “We’ve traveled almost all 50 states, and we’ve seen as many of the state capitals as possible.”
In the U.S., her tour groups have enjoyed nights in the Von Trapp Family Lodge, pitchfork fondue in South Dakota and sleigh rides in Yellowstone National Park through elk herds.
Out of all of her travels, Africa is her favorite destination.
There, Terree sang with the villagers, experienced gorilla trekking and rode in Jeeps and hot air balloons for safaris. During these safaris, she saw the “big five” animals, which are the lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo.
However, the people are what stuck with her the most though.
“(The African people) were some of the most friendly people we ever met,” said Terree. “When we went, we always took school supplies, clothes for the kids in the villages we visited and sports equipment like soccer balls and pumps. So, we were trying to contribute to them as best we could.”
Terree and her children donate funds to provide four sponsored African children with uniforms, books and two meals a day. During the pandemic, they also helped provide food for 211 families, and they bought pigs for their sponsored children’s families.
Terree’s husband, Jim Warren, looks forward to hearing the human-interest stories that she brings back.
“I think those stories are always great when the people that are traveling with her experience something quite different in the way of culture,” said Jim. “Maybe something they weren’t expecting.”
Jim shares a love of traveling with Terree through his work for Anderson Vacations, which is a travel company based in Canada.
Throughout her career, Terree safely has guided the people in her tour groups.
“There were never issues that arose that were new issues that arose on every tour, whether it was different types of emergencies or different types of experiences,” Terree said. “There were nights that I spent in the emergency room, so I’d had no sleep when we started the next day, but it was just part of the responsibility.”
The coronavirus canceled some of the trips planned before her retirement, but Terree still has a few destinations on her bucket list, such as Scotland during Lent and more places in Africa.
Traveling has been a big part of the Warrens’ lives throughout 20 years of marriage.
“The beauty of it is that we both travel a lot,” said Jim. “The very first time we met was (Terree’s) group arrived in Toronto to start a cross-Canada rail tour, and I was the tour director.”
As her banking career comes to an end, it won’t keep Terree from doing what she loves with whom she loves.
“I just hope everybody takes advantage of every opportunity to see as much of the world as they can while they can,” said Terree. “And I hope to continue to do that.”