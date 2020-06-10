KEARNEY — The 2020 Buffalo County Fair will have judging of 4-H livestock and static exhibits on the fairgrounds after all.
The Buffalo County Fair Board voted Tuesday to approve recommendations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension staff to host 4-H events during the July 22-28 fair.
However, the general public cannot attend animal shows or walk through static exhibits. Entertainment events remain canceled.
The original plan approved in May was to have virtual competitions with online judging based on videos and still photos of projects.
Fairgrounds Manager Dave Roseberry said all livestock events now will happen at outdoor venues on the fairgrounds with the 4-H Swine Show likely in the Stafford Arena. Static exhibits probably will be at the Exhibit Building, said Buffalo County Extension Educator Kerry Elsen.
Livestock competitions will be “show and go,” which Elsen said means 4-H exhibitors won’t stall or pen their animals on the fairgrounds overnight.
She said showstimes will be as originally scheduled — sheep on Friday, beef on Saturday, swine on Sunday — with most entry times the same.
No events will be open to the public, Roseberry said, and COVID-19 safety precautions likely will include taking the temperature of everyone arriving at the fairgrounds in Kearney.
Fair plans must follow all COVID-19 requirements of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, UNL and the governor, he added.
“We’ve made sure we can uphold the guidelines,” Elsen said. “So we’re going forward with this (plan) for the fair this year.
Officials in all other Heartland counties also are working on details to safely host at least 4-H competitions on their fairgrounds with some still planning to host public events.
The following list has the current status of the other area county fairs:
Custer — Plans are for all events to proceed as planned for July 24-31. The next fair board meeting is Thursday.
Dawson — All public events have been canceled for the July 15-19 fair, but live 4-H and FFA competitions without public involvement still are planned on the fairgrounds.
Franklin — The 4-H livestock and static exhibits will be on the fairgrounds as planned July 9-12, but no open class. There will be a 25 percent capacity limit at the grandstand for barrel racing, July 9; ranch rodeo, July 10; and demo derby, July 11, events
Gosper — The 4-H events, entertainment and rodeo still are planned for the July 23-25 fair, but the hometown carnival will not be operated this year.
Harlan — The next fair board meeting is June 18 and fair dates are Aug. 1-6
Kearney — With the latest scheduled fair in the region, Aug. 7-10, officials plan to wait until early July to decide if any current plans will need to be changed.
Phelps — Animal and static exhibits for 4-H and FFA exhibitors will be held on the fairgrounds, but there will be no entertainment-related events for the July 26-30 fair.
Sherman — There will be animal and static exhibits for 4-H and FFA exhibitors at the July 24-29 fair, but decisions about the demolition derby and bull riding will be made at the July 1 fair board meeting.