KEARNEY — Some 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the total to 980 in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Of those cases, 47 were in Dawson County, eight were in Buffalo County, two were in Phelps County and one was in Kearney County.
Total cases to date in the Two Rivers region are:
- Dawson County — 802
- Buffalo County — 136
- Phelps County — 13
- Gosper County — 13
- Kearney County - 11
- Franklin County — 5
- Harlan County — 0
As of 6:15 p.m. Saturday, there were 10,220 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and 123 deaths.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 308-995-6645 or visit trphd.org.
Or visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call DHHS at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.