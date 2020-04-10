HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday that six staff members at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center have contracted COVID-19.
The six people were among the staff, floaters and teens who were tested Sunday after an YRTC employee was found to have COVID-19 last week. Those who tested positive were informed immediately and have not returned to work.
Those six cases have previously been included in Two Rivers case numbers, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“We will continue to monitor all (YRTC) staff and residents for (COVID-19) symptoms and we will continue to report additional cases should they be discovered,” DHHS said in a news release Thursday.
Several staff members were tested by private labs, DHHS said. Other testing was done by Two Rivers, the National Guard and Nebraska Public Health Lab.
Also Thursday, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department, bringing the total in the seven-county district to 39.
New cases include:
- A Dawson County woman in her 30s
- A Dawson County man in his 50s
- A Buffalo County woman in her 30s
- A Buffalo County man in his 30s
- A Buffalo County woman in her 30s
Buffalo County now has 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Elsewhere in the seven-county Two Rivers area, Dawson County and Kearney County have three cases each.
Gosper County and Phelps County have one case each. No cases have been confirmed in Franklin or Harlan counties.
Late Thursday afternoon, DHHS addressed the discrepancy sometimes found in the numbers of COVID-19 cases made public by health departments around the state.
“As testing capacity has expanded, it is important to note that state and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases,” DHHS said in the release.
Sometimes, test results come to the local health department ahead of DHHS. At other times, DHHS receives results ahead of the local health department.
The process for compiling testing data in Nebraska “continues to be refined,” DHHS said in the release. “We appreciate your understanding and will work to prevent future inconsistencies or correct them immediately.”