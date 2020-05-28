KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region.
New cases included seven in Dawson County and three in Buffalo County, bringing case totals rose to 1,047 in the Two Rivers region.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Two Rivers totals were:
- Buffalo: 146
- Dawson: 851
- Franklin: 6
- Gosper: 13
- Harlan: 0
- Kearney:11
- Phelps: 20
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,026 cases, with 24 fewer cases in Dawson County, one more in Harlan County and two more in Buffalo County, compared to the Two Rivers figures.
Two Rivers says it posts the most accurate numbers. Both Two Rivers and DHHS are painstakingly compiling test results and double-checking case numbers and rectifying any errors. Numbers can rise or fall from day to day.
As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, there were 12,976 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and 163 deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 will take place 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave. Citizens must meet certain criteria to be tested. No drive-up testing will be permitted.
Citizens should first take the COVID-19 assessment on the TestNebraska website. Citizens who fit the criteria will be notified via phone or email that they qualify to be tested for COVID-19. They will be tested in their cars at the fairgrounds.
Two Rivers has a new dashboard on its website, trphd.org, that provides detailed information about numbers, disparities and other information on COVID-19. Its phone number is 308-995-4778.
DHHS can be reached at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Its website is dhhs.ne.gov