KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 70 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday evening, pushing the total to 343 in its seven-county region.
The cases included:
- Buffalo County: 10 adults, one child
- Dawson County: 56 adults, two children
- Gosper County: one adult
No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.
Total cases in Nebraska reached 2,124 Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Hall County leads the state in the number of confirmed cases with 647, nearly twice the 327 cases in Douglas County, which includes Omaha. Dawson County is third behind Douglas County, with 256 cases.
That leaves Buffalo County straddling the two counties that have the first and third most cases in Nebraska. Hall and Dawson counties have a combined 903 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The six pediatric cases confirmed Wednesday and Thursday in Buffalo and Dawson counties are the first involving children since Two Rivers began providing daily reports of COVID-19 cases March 20.
As of Thursday evening, the total number of confirmed cases in Two Rivers’ counties, in order from the most cases to the fewest, are:
- Dawson County – 255
- Buffalo County – 72
- Gosper County – 8
- Kearney County – 4
- Franklin County –3
- Phelps County – 1
- Harlan County – 0