HOLDREGE — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Confirmed cases include a Dawson County man in his 50s and a Buffalo County woman in her 20s.
The district currently has 71 total cases, according to the Two Rivers website. That is more than twice as many cases as the 34 that were reported a week ago on April 8.
Current case numbers include: Buffalo County, 42; Dawson County, 21; Franklin County, 3; Kearney County, 3; Gosper County, 1; Phelps County, 1, and Harlan County, 0.
A Two Rivers press release issued Wednesday afternoon stated that the area has 68 cases, but Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman explained that discrepancy by saying, “Slight nuances between our press release and our county-by-county map occur based on the timing and method of laboratory confirmations. It is reconciled daily to ensure accuracy of reporting.”
He also said cases listed are only those confirmed by laboratory tests.
“We have been communicating that due to the short supply of agents and tests, everyone in our district (all seven counties) should presume COVID-19 is in our communities regardless of current laboratory confirmations,” Eschliman said.
He said people should practice the six rules recommended by Gov. Pete Ricketts to keep Nebraska healthy:
- Stay home. Practice social distancing as much as possible.
- Shop alone, and only once a week. Do not take family with you.
- Work from home, or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Help your children follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. No playgrounds.
- Shop and do other errands for seniors. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
- Exercise daily at home, or undertake an appropriately socially distanced activity
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide COVID-19 information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
To reach Two Rivers, call 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.