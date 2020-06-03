KEARNEY – Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Buffalo County Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, raising the total of cases in that county to 166.
No new cases were reported in Dawson County, which has, by far, the highest number of cases in the seven-county Two Rivers area, according to DHHS.
As of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Two Rivers had 1,055 cases of COVID-19, as follows:
- Dawson - 839
- Buffalo - 166
- Phelps - 20
- Kearney - 13
- Gosper - 11
- Franklin - 6
- Harlan - 0
Statewide, there were 216 new cases of COVID-19 as of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, raising the total to 14,611 since March 20, and three more deaths, bringing that total to 181.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.