KEARNEY — Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department during the holiday weekend in its seven-county region. Those numbers reflected Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The biggest jump came in Buffalo County, which saw seven new cases. Dawson, Kearney and Phelps counties had one new case each. No new cases were reported in Gosper, Franklin or Harlan counties.
Starting this week, Two Rivers will report weekly, not daily, numbers unless there is a spike in cases, according to Chris Fankhauser, emergency response coordinator.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, Two Rivers had had 1,119 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20.
This included 861 cases in Dawson County, 194 in Buffalo County, 27 in Phelps County, 16 in Kearney County, 13 in Gosper County, seven in Franklin County and one in Harlan County.