HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the total to 841 in its seven-county district.

The new confirmed cases include six in Dawson County and one each in Buffalo, Franklin and Phelps counties.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

- Dawson County – 692

- Buffalo County – 114

- Phelps County – 11

- Gosper County – 10

- Franklin County – 7

- Kearney County – 7

- Harlan County – 0

COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout Two Rivers, regardless of current county totals, due to limited testing, according to local health officials.

As of 5:45 p.m. Friday, there were 7,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.

The Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide coronavirus information line. Call 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.