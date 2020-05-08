HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the total to 841 in its seven-county district.
The new confirmed cases include six in Dawson County and one each in Buffalo, Franklin and Phelps counties.
Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:
- Dawson County – 692
- Buffalo County – 114
- Phelps County – 11
- Gosper County – 10
- Franklin County – 7
- Kearney County – 7
- Harlan County – 0
COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout Two Rivers, regardless of current county totals, due to limited testing, according to local health officials.
As of 5:45 p.m. Friday, there were 7,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
The Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide coronavirus information line. Call 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.