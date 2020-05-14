ALMA — While COVID-19 cases are soaring in parts of the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department, Harlan County has proven to be a healthy exception. Literally.
The Two Rivers area had 919 cases as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, but once again, Harlan had none.
No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Harlan County since Two Rivers began compiling statistics March 20. The district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
“We’ve tested between 20 and 30 people so far, and no one has tested positive,” Taylor Molvahn, the marketing director at Harlan County Medical Center, said Wednesday.
She said people who want tests must contact Two Rivers. Two Rivers then does a screening, and if officials there determine that a test is warranted, they refer those people to their own medical providers.
No tests done at the hospital or its two medical centers have come back positive, Molvahn said. These sites include the Harlan County Health System, which includes a 19-bed critical access hospital, and Heartland Family Medical Alma and Heartland Family Medical Oxford.
The county has just 3,401 people. Its towns include Alma, Orleans, Oxford and Republican City.
For the first time, Two Rivers will do free COVID-19 testing 9-11:30 at the Johnson Building at 509 Main St. in Alma. People can drive up without an appointment and be tested on a first-come, first-serve basis. Up to 75 tests will be available.
Meanwhile, Wednesday’s total of 919 cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers district is an increase of 53 since Tuesday. Numbers of confirmed cases by county are:
- Dawson County -753
- Buffalo - 128
- Gosper - 13
- Phelps - 11
- Kearney - 9
- Franklin - 5
As of Wednesday evening, Nebraska had 9,075 cases and 107 deaths statewide.
While numbers of cases reported by the DHHS and Two Rivers often differ, Two Rivers said Wednesday morning that it is reviewing and reconciling county totals to most accurately reflect its current numbers of cases. Duplicate tests reported in Franklin and Dawson counties have been removed from the total reported cases in each county, it said.
A statewide DHHS COVID-19 hotline is available at 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Information is also available at dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
Two Rivers can be reached at 308-995-4778.