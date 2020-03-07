KEARNEY — Sherry Schaffnitt sat on a stool across from a Kearney woman in a Ramada Inn meeting room and closed her eyes.
Schaffnitt sat silently for a few minutes until she sensed a vision of the deceased loved one that the woman had asked about.
At last, Schaffnitt spoke.
“Your sister thanks you for being here for her. She apologizes for being difficult. She is taking care of babies in heaven. She loves it. She hears you when you talk to her. She’s aware of your troubles, but don’t worry. Everything’s going to turn out just fine.”
Schaffnitt told another woman that the woman’s late son, now in heaven, had just one message for her: “I love you.”
Schaffnitt of Kearney is a spiritual communicator. She communicates with deceased loved ones. She calls it “one of the signposts I was born with.” Her audience of 14 was all women. Women make up 95 percent of her audience.
She refers to death as “crossing over.”
Seeing faces
Schaffnitt said she has had this “natural ability” for many years.
“Sometimes information is put into my head and just begins to unroll,” she said.
One evening, two years after she married her husband Bill 32 years ago, she asked him, “Doesn’t everyone see faces and hear voices?”
He shook his head. Then he added, “I don’t know whether to believe you or commit you.”
He was apprehensive, but he chose to believe her. He became her “guinea pig” as she practiced her gifts.
Missing desert hiker
Schaffnitt doesn’t do missing person cases, but she did take a call from a Michigan woman whose husband had disappeared when hiking near Tucson.
“I told her what I was seeing: piñon pines, a shallow grave,” Schaffnitt said. “I sensed he met foul play. I got the worst feeling. Then his mother called and said, ‘I know he’s dead, but don’t want to lose hope.’ I told her that I don’t want to bear bad news, but I thought whoever met him probably killed him.”
She was correct.
A deep faith
For as long as she can remember, Schaffnitt has seen faces and heard voices in her mind. When she was 3 years old, “I would go to bed at night and see a face and a face and a face and a face. I didn’t know who they were. I thought this was normal,” she said.
Slowly, she realized she had a rare gift. She went to the library and read everything available on psychic media and near-death experiences, but there was little such material 30 years ago.
“I’ve wanted to help people and make connections since I was 7 years old. Looking back, there were a lot of signposts I was born with,” she said.
Born in Michigan, she was raised a Lutheran, but she found its guidelines rigid. It took her two years to weave those childhood teachings into her new belief system.
As word of her gifts spread, she began getting calls. “I had people knocking at my door at 7 a.m. on weekends. I had to put boundaries around it,” she said,
Her faith has strengthened during the years, but she no longer supports a single denomination. She believes each person is called to a faith appropriate for his or her own spiritual growth. “I believe in God. I feel closer to Jesus now, but he is more of a brother than a savior,” she said.
Reincarnation: yes
She believes in reincarnation.
“Who can get everything done in one lifetime? She does not believe people are “automatically shot back to earth after death, but time doesn’t matter in heaven,” she said.
“Everyone on earth has an innate desire to be loved and accepted for who they are, and we had to learn that somewhere,” she said. Those who are reincarnated leave “a piece of energy” in heaven, she said.
She once worked with a woman whose adult son had taken his life. Schaffnitt connected with him and learned that he has been reincarnated in China and had no desire to let his mother know where he was.
A ‘translator’
She prefers to call herself a “translator.” A psychic, she said, picks up energy in this world. A medium can go to other realms. Not every psychic is a medium, but most mediums are psychics, she said.
“I see pictures and hear voices and feel feelings. They all drop into my mind. I have to sort them out and ask questions so it all makes sense. I ask a lot of yes or no questions, and then I ask for feedback to know I translated it correctly. It all comes at once, a knowing, and people watch me. This is all in my mind from this other dimension so it can be challenging,” she said.
She once met a veteran who had served in Vietnam. Schaffnitt sensed that a fellow soldier, killed in combat in Vietnam years before, was thanking the veteran for getting a letter to his family that he had written before he died. At first, the veteran denied doing that, but then he remembered that he had delivered mail for one week while the regular mailman had been on leave.
At a session with a couple who had lost their son, Schaffnitt kept seeing a dog. The son had that dog, she learned. “They were soothed,” she said.
Dreaming of Jesus
When Schaffnitt first realized her gifts, she had two recurring dreams.
In one, she fell through the darkness of a black spiral, but she stopped before she hit the bottom.
In the other, she was in a spiral-shaped tunnel again. At the end was a white light. “Jesus stood there, and then I woke up,” she said.
Each human being has one or two spirit guides — one male and one female. “After death, we don’t have to come back to earth, but the earth is a great learning ground,” she said.
Spirit visitation
A Central Michigan University graduate, Schaffnitt has held corporate positions in sales, business and marketing. She did readings in the evenings and on weekends. Now retired, she and her husband moved to Kearney four years ago to be closer to children and grandchildren. She does readings for clients in her home here.
One afternoon, when Schaffnitt was flying from Michigan to Tucson on business, a spirit person came in through the airplane window. She told him to leave her alone, but he refused. He wanted Schaffnitt to give a message to the woman across the aisle.
Schaffnitt told the woman that she was a psychic medium. “A male figure wants to communicate with you,” Schaffnitt told her. The woman, confused, finally gave in.
Schaffnitt learned that the woman was flying home from her brother’s funeral in Minnesota. Through the spirit, Schaffnitt learned that the late brother had taken in a dog three days earlier, and the dog had been alone in the garage for three days.
Sometimes, a spirit “flies in” as Schaffnitt talks to people. At the Ramada Inn, Schaffnitt felt “male energy” when one woman came forward. It belonged to a dear uncle of the woman.
Schaffnitt also saw a stone monument, which turned out to be the gravestone of the woman’s granddaughter. Schaffnitt added that every person’s life span is determined at birth, and the little girl was allotted a brief time on earth.
“Your granddaughter is in good hands in heaven,” she assured the woman. “She is as happy as can be. She can be precocious, right? It is all good. People want you to know they are watching over her and protecting her.”
Schaffnitt said spirits have told her that “our spirit energy is in heaven. We split off from that and come to earth as a soul.” She envisions the soul as an “egg-shaped energy surrounding a person.”
Before coming to earth, “we each pick a personality, family, a state, but when we come to earth, we forget our script and what we’ve come to experience,” she said. “God gives us boundaries and a fence, like the fenced-in yard you have to keep your child safe,” but humans often deviate from that script.
Messages from heaven
At the Ramada Inn last week, Schaffnitt called audience members up to the front, one by one.
Schaffnitt told one woman that her grandfather “is staying close to earth so he’ll be right there with you. Some spirits choose to stay close to earth.”
She calmed another woman, bereft because she did not say goodbye to her dying grandmother. Schaffnitt began to feel “red” and asked if the grandmother had red glassware. “Yes,” the woman said. Schaffnitt told her, “She is happy where she is. She’s very proud of you. A lot of love is being poured out to you.”
Schaffnitt told another attendee that her late husband is “over your shoulder, watching what you’re doing. Life has changed since he passed, but he is very proud of you. You talk to him a lot. He hears you. He is hugging you. He loves you deeply, and that will never change.”
She told another woman that her grandmother wants her to think of three to five “great things you did that day” before going to sleep. “She loves you,” Schaffnitt said.
She told another woman that her niece, who died as a baby, “is in a good place. I see her walking. I see her running through a field of flowers. She is chasing a butterfly and laughing. It is all beautiful.”
Schaffnitt reminded the audience that “family members who have moved on are much happier. Everything happens the way it was meant to be.” Again and again, kindly and calmly, she repeated those words.
Her work brings her great peace and fulfillment.
“I know I was born to do this,” she said.