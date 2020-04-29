SHELTON — When Kerri and Aaron Bly first got married, Aaron said they dreamed of having two kids and a house with a white picket fence.
But the Blys do not live that serene, quiet life.
“That was God’s plan, not our plan,” Kerri said.
Their home south of Shelton is full of life, with five children filling the rooms of what used to be a school and a group home. As summer begins to emerge, the house gets even busier with preparations for camp.
As the Blys describe, the whole house is consumed by Operation Shine Camp, a classic childhood experience designed specifically for kids with autism.
Items fill their entryway, making it impossible for any family member to leave or enter without encountering camp.
The kids get a sense of the building busyness, as well, Kerri said.
“I’ve never wanted our kids to be resentful of any of this, so once in awhile I would check in with them to see if this is too much and ask ‘What would happen if we didn’t do it?’ They feel that busy time, too,” she said. “But their answers were, ‘If we didn’t have camp, where would those kids go?’ They get it.”
The children’s families, camp volunteers, members of the Kids and Dreams Foundation Board and the authors of multiple letters nominating the Blys for the Kearney Hub’s Humanitarian Freedom Award get it, too.
“Without this camp, my son would not be able to attend summer camp. It offers peace of mind and much-needed respite to families,” wrote Crystal Hessin, whose son, 8, has autism.
The consensus of the letter writers seemed to be that without Operation Shine Camp, these children with autism spectrum disorder would miss out on a signature childhood experience. Likewise, without the Kids and Dreams Foundation, many of these families would be left to navigate the waters of raising an autistic child much less prepared.
The Blys started the Kids and Dreams Foundation in 2013 to help other families dealing with autism or bullying after realizing there was a lack of autism-related resources while raising their son, Trae, now 15.
‘So much more’
Trae is the middle child in the Bly family, in between younger siblings EJ, 10, and Seth, 11, and older siblings Christian, 16, and Gabby, 19. However, he was the first child Aaron and Kerri adopted.
Kerri described Trae as having a “rough start.”
“Even as an infant, we were looking for his first smile or scrunchy little infant faces, but he never had those,” she recounted. “We were always kind of wondering what’s going on. We were wanting answer after answer.”
They first were able to get answers from a diagnosis of Moebius syndrome, a condition where one’s facial nerves are damaged, making him or her unable to make facial expressions or move one or both eyes.
At age 3, Trae also was diagnosed with autism.
When Trae began throwing “raging temper tantrums” as a preschooler, one doctor told the Bly parents that was just the way Trae will be.
But Kerri and Aaron knew their son, and they knew he was a “very content kid.”
“I was always that researcher mom, asking, ‘What more could I do for that kid?’” Kerri said. “The doctor said, ‘This is always how he is going to be. He’s never going to change.’ But we knew that he was so much more.’”
After some research, the Blys linked the behavior to dairy. After removing it from his diet, “he was a completely different kid,” Kerri said.
Trae also started occupational therapy and physical therapy. He was “blossoming.”
In the early 2010s, the Blys started to think that maybe sharing their story, filled with even more discoveries, could help other families with kids like Trae.
“If something we did could help one other person, that’s what we wanted to do,” Kerri said. “I think that’s where everything took off.”
Kids and dreams
It was Aaron who first felt directed to form an official group.
For a year, he said he was telling his wife, “I just feel led to start an organization to help other families.” Through their journey with Trae, he felt they had learned so much that they could share with others.
However, at this point, they had adopted more children. Since EJ and Seth still were so young, they thought they would wait until the boys had started school.
But, again, God seemed to have other plans.
A Kearney-based attorney reached out to Aaron saying he had heard of the idea for the organization and wanted to help do the paperwork pro bono. Someone else told Aaron he would build the nonprofit’s website for free.
Aaron said, “Things started to fall in place quickly.”
Part of the process of forming a foundation also was establishing a concise vision.
At first, the Blys thought the organization would focus on helping other families with adoption, autism and bullying.
Having adopted all five of their children, Kerri said adoption was a cause close to her heart.
Because the Blys had a large house that used to be a group home, they fostered large sibling groups. They had one other placement before meeting the kids who are now officially a part of their family.
“We fell in love with our kids now immediately,” Kerri said.
She remembers they came on a Tuesday, and soon after the Blys knew they would adopt them if the kids needed it.
Even though the adoption piece of the vision had to be dropped in an effort to create a cohesive mission, Kerri said the work they did with Nebraska Children’s Home Society “was a stepping stone for putting ourselves out there.”
The camp of ‘yes’
Now, seven years later, the foundation organizes multiple events throughout the year, including the Relentless Tour in the winter, which helps students around the state with bullying, an autism conference for families and educators in the fall and Operation Shine Camp in the summer.
While the nomination letter writers acknowledged the benefits of all work the foundation and the Blys do, Operation Shine Camp drew the most specific praise.
Designed for kids aged 7-12 with autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, the two-day experience gives these campers the chance to experience summer camp, but in a safe, calmer setting.
“Without this camp, most of these children would never be able to have this right of passage,” wrote Lori Pflaster, a special education teacher in Lexington.
As Pflaster described in her letter, a traditional camp setting might be too difficult for some of these kids to navigate. Children with autism have difficulty adjusting to routine changes, large crowds, unfamiliar sounds or different sensations like outdoor heat and bright sunlight. Making friends also might be difficult in a camp setting, as social interaction may be a challenge for kids with autism, either because they don’t easily pick up social cues or they may be nonverbal.
These challenges don’t stop a child with autism from wanting those experiences, though, Pflaster said.
“Despite this, they want to have friends. They want to feel the accomplishment of being successful with new experiences. They want to fit in, but typical camp is usually way too difficult to navigate,” the teacher described.
So, Operation Shine Camp caters to the kids’ needs.
Each camper is paired with two “big camper” volunteers, the camp has sensory rooms set up in case a camper needs to rest and refocus, and there are plenty of activities available where kids may try new things, but are never forced to.
Daniel Buhr, the executive director of Covenant Cedars Bible Camp, where Operation Shine Camp is held, said he’s been impressed by how well-trained the more than 100 camp volunteers are, resulting in very few problems.
The motto of the camp is to be able to answer “yes.”
“Our kids get told so many times, ‘No, you can’t do this or that because of autism.’ ‘You can’t do the things normal kids get to do,’” Kerri said. “We tell them ‘yes.’”
This means yes to horseback riding, zip-lining, swimming, archery and many other experiences that are part of a traditional camp.
Even though it’s just a weekend, the effect can last a lifetime.
Volunteer Jennifer Daup wrote that she walked away from the first year of camp with “a smile on my face and tears in my eyes.”
Buhr knows that for the kids, the camp experience is invaluable.
“I just think it makes a tremendous difference ... ” he said. “This is just a tremendous opportunity for them. It can make life changes.”
