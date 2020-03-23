KEARNEY — Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff has announced that her office will be mailing absentee postcard applications to the active registrants in the county.
The postcard must be completed, signed by the registrant and returned to the election office before May 1 in order for the registrant to be mailed a ballot.
“If you have moved, changed your name or are new to the county, you must update your information by registering to vote before April 27, 2020,” Poff said. Citizens can register to vote by going online to buffalocounty.ne.gov/ELECTION-COMMISSION either to print the voter registration form or to register online.
Individuals who want to register must have a valid Nebraska driver’s license or Nebraska State ID. People who have address changes or are new registrants who were not mailed an absentee postcard still will need to complete an absentee request if they would like their ballot mailed to them.
They can do that also by visiting the county’s website. Return options are by mail or drop box, which is located on the west side of the courthouse in the horseshoe parking lot.