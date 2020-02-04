DESHLER — A 68-year-old Kearney company that has been well-known in the irrigation industry and culvert manufacturing has been sold.
Reinke Manufacturing of Deshler announced Monday that it has purchased Ace Irrigation & Manufacturing of Kearney to expand its manufacturing operation. Terms of the sale were not released.
Ace employs 50 people and manufactures irrigation pipe and steel culverts at its 30-acre complex at 4740 E. 39th St. near Kearney Regional Airport.
Tom Bokenkamp, Ace Irrigation’s CEO, said he is optimistic about the sale.
“They’re a much larger company. I think they’re more inclined to come to Kearney because of our labor force, our education system and other reasons,” Bokenkamp said. “Things are going to be much better for our employees as well as the local economy.”
Bokenkamp said that like Ace, Reinke is a family-owned company.
Callaway native Chris Roth is Reinke’s president. He said the two companies’ family ownership will play into employee relations and strategic planning.
“With a family corporation you look at things longer term,” Roth said. “I really enjoyed getting out there and meeting the employees. They’re a lot like our employees. The transition is going to be fairly easy and it will feel just like one company in the not too distant future.”
Bokenkamp said he appreciates the dedication Reinke showed to Ace and its employees during the acquisition process.
Reinke is headquartered in Deshler in southeast Nebraska. Reinke has been family-owned since 1954 and manufactures center pivots and develops technologies to increase water efficiency for growers, according to a press release announcing the acquisition.
“Ace has been a supplier to Reinke for many years, so we know that Ace makes a quality product,” Roth said. “With the addition of Ace, Reinke now has six U.S.-based locations that will give us more capacity to produce and deliver the irrigation products needed by growers.”
Reinke’s locations are Deshler, Kearney and Belleville, Kan., where product is manufactured; and Amarillo, Texas, Burley, Idaho, and Tifton, Ga., where product is warehoused for rapid delivery to customers.
Being new to the culvert business, Roth said Reinke will follow Ace’s lead in developing that part of the business.
He said Reinke is excited about joining the Kearney business community. “Kearney is growing and it has a lot going for it.”
Reinke has training arrangements with Southeast Community College. Roth anticipates his company will be looking into training opportunities in Kearney, home of Central Community College-Kearney Center and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Asa Gallup founded Ace in 1952, but sold his company in 1962 to Lynn Thomas, who owned and managed the manufacturing company.
Ace celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2012.
The purchase of Ace Irrigation boosts the Reinke payroll to more than 550 employees around the globe.