HOLDREGE — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in this area by Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Two Buffalo County residents — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s — currently are hospitalized.
The other patient, a Kearney County man in his 20s, is isolated at home.
At least one of the Buffalo County residents is in isolation at Kearney Regional Medical Center, according to Amanda Polacek, the hospital’s marketing coordinator. She gave no other information.
Two Rivers is contacting people who came into close contact with these people. Those who are identified will be self-quarantined and actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms, according to a Two Rivers official.
Two Rivers will not provide any more details, Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said Thursday evening.
“It is important to remember, now more than ever, that personal health information should be protected,” he said.
“I realize we all live in interconnected communities where rumors and gossip can dominate discussions, but we strive to respect the privacy of individuals who are experiencing the effects of COVID-19 and to protect their rights to privacy,” he said.
There now are six confirmed cases in the Two Rivers district, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
The public is reminded to stock up on necessary medications, keep at least six feet away from other people, wash your hands often and, if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
Although the virus is more dangerous to those over 65, it also is affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said 20 percent of those hospitalized in the U.S. are between 20 and 44 years old.
Nebraska now has 81 cases of COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Daily updates are posted at DHHS’ new dashboard at dhhs.ne.gov/pages/coronavirus.