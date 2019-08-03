GIBBON — Framework for the first of four new “discovery stations” at Rowe Sanctuary is taking shape near a well-used sandhill crane viewing blind along the Platte River east of the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center.
This rough draft of a new multipurpose structure represents bigger plans to expand and enhance buildings and trails at the sanctuary southwest of Gibbon to better meet needs of spring migration season bird-watchers and people who attend outdoor education programs at Rowe throughout the year.
“We’ve been planning this really since 2014 or 2015, when we had our 40th anniversary,” said Rowe Sanctuary Director Bill Taddicken.
“What we’ve always called viewing blinds previously are now being called discovery stations because they’re going to be so much more,” he said. “They’re going to be a much more world-class place to go to see cranes and they’re also going to be able to be opened up and used year-round for education programs, for events, maybe weddings, things like that.”
Discovery stations will be built on or next to the sites of three current viewing blinds — the one east of the Nicolson Audubon Center and two west — on the south side of the Platte River. The fourth will be built on a new site farther west.
“We will be increasing capacity some,” Taddicken said, simply by having a fourth viewing site. Crane tours still will be limited to 30 people per station, which he described as a good number for two volunteer guides to manage.
Several features will be different by design with the details defined with architect Lake Flato of Minnesota.
Taddicken said a major goal is to provide visitors with wider, better views up and down the river, and side to side when viewing sandhill cranes roosting on Platte River sandbars at sunrise and flying to those roosts at sunset.
Also, the stations will have viewers set back from the river a bit so they will be more in the dark. He said that will help protect the cranes.
Each station will have a small warming room where visitors can get out of the cold and wrap up in blankets for a while. Taddicken said they still will have access to a window to watch cranes.
Trails to the stations will be improved and ramps will replace stairs to allow better access for people with disabilities. He said one site, initially, will be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
There still will be crane viewing opportunities inside the Nicolson Audubon Center for guests unable to do a discovery station tour.
Other uses
“Our year-round education programs, a lot of times, need a launching place for exploration,” Taddicken said about another use for discovery stations. “The back of the blinds will open up and create a much more open air space with a big deck. That will allow for education programs to launch from these sites into the prairies or the river or wherever we would happen to be.”
It also will be a place to return to with microscopes and other materials to study “what they’ve been discovering.”
“Right now, our blinds are very dark and hot in the summers. The discovery stations will be much more airy and cooler,” Taddicken said, and could be gathering places for activities such as weddings, family gatherings or other special events.
Contractor Cardinal Construction of Doniphan, co-owned by Mike Hollister and Chuck Koch, started construction on the east station July 15.
Taddicken said the old blind it sits next to may be moved to a different site, but the two existing west blinds likely will be torn down to make room for the new discovery stations.
“The goal is they will all be done and completely finished by Dec. 31. Hopefully sooner,” he added.
Investment in future
The cost of each discovery station is approximately $125,000. Taddicken said necessary funds are in hand from private donors and grants from public entities such as the Nebraska Environmental Trust and the Kearney Visitors Bureau.
A University of Nebraska at Kearney study determined the economic and tax revenue impact of the 2017 sandhill crane migration on central Nebraska was $14.3 million. Taddicken said that means Rowe Sanctuary improvements to accommodate more visitors are an investment in the future.
Weather issues this past spring migration season — specifically a muddy, impassable Elm Island Road that forced cancellations of and refunds for many crane viewing tours — cost Rowe an estimated $250,000.
“This year, it really showed the hotels and visitors bureau the true importance of what we have out here,” Taddicken said, “as our visitation was limited because of a county road that we couldn’t navigate. So it dropped the revenues from hotel rooms and hotel taxes ...”
More projects
Future Rowe Sanctuary projects will focus on the need for more Nicolson Audubon Center education program space. There currently is one large room.
“We’re bumping against that all the time,” Taddicken said, “especially in the spring, but throughout the year. We can only do one program at a time.”
Also part of the plan is another new space on the center’s east side that also can be used by the community for family gatherings, club activities and events that could include conferences and retreats.
“I would like to say that in the next 18 months we could start to move forward with construction, 18 months to two years. Hopefully sooner,” Taddicken said about those two projects.
User-friendly trail improvements also top Rowe’s needs list, with better accessibility and information signs as goals.
“We just restored about 80 acres of row crops this year to tallgrass (prairie),” Taddicken said. “So one of our trails eventually will go north and south from here, rather than east and west, to show the wet meadow complexes and really the whole story of the Platte River and how it is a meandering, braided river.”