KEARNEY — Republican Adrian Smith has held his seat for 13 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, but the incumbent from Gering will face four GOP challengers, including one from Overton, in the May 12 primary.
Nonincumbents had until 5 p.m. today to file their candidacies. As of Friday, challengers seeking to unseat Smith for another two years in the House include William Elfgren of Overton, Larry Lee Scott Bolinger of Alliance, Justin Moran of Atkinson and Arron Kowalski of Grand Island.
Democrat Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha and Libertarian Dustin Hobbs of Grand Island also have filed.
Smith began as Nebraska’s 3rd District representative in 2007. The district includes 75 counties in eastern, central and western Nebraska.
In another race of regional significance, first-term state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney faces a challenger, Mercadies Damratowski of Kearney.
Lowe is campaigning for his second four-year term in the Nebraska Legislature. State senators are limited to two four-year terms.
The race to replace a retiring board member in Buffalo County has attracted four candidates.
As of Friday, the candidates who are seeking to replace two-term Commissioner Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioner are Joseph Klingelhoefer of Amherst, Marvion Reichert Jr. of Elm Creek and Lanny Ingram and Daniel Lynch, both of Kearney.
County board incumbents Bill McMullen and Ron Loeffelholz, both of Kearney, have filed. Loeffelholz is finishing his first four-year term. McMullen was elected 28 years ago and is chairman of the board today. Both of the incumbents are unopposed.
As of Friday, one new candidate, Steve Gaasch, has stepped forward to challenge for a seat on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education. Incumbent Kathy Gifford also has filed, but two other incumbents are not seeking re-election: Angela Nickel and Jon Watts. With those two incumbents deciding to step down, the school board will have at least two new members after the November general election.
As of Friday, one challenger, college student Jaden Longfellow, had filed for one of the three seats open this year on the Kearney City Council. Incumbents Mayor Stan Clouse, Bruce Lear and Jonathan Nikkila all have filed for re-election.