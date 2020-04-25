ORD — Data collected last fall from aerial electromagnetic flights by a low-altitude helicopter towing a large hexagon frame over northern Buffalo County are helping Lower Loup Natural District officials better understand groundwater aquifers.
The equipment also has been used to map groundwater aquifers and subsurface geology in most of Custer and all of Sherman counties.
“It’s looking at aquifer materials. It can tell us the difference between course sands, fine sands and clay,” said LLNRD General Manager Russ Callan, explaining that each gives a “signature” return when covered from above by an electrical field.
An update on the report from Aqua Geo Frameworks, the Mitchell-based company that conducted the aerial surveys, was presented at Thursday’s LLNRD board meeting.
“We have groundwater declines in that area,” Callan said about the southern part of his NRD, including northern and central Buffalo County. “Central Platte (NRD) has it on their side of the ‘fence’ in the Platte Basin, too.”
The goal is to use the data to update existing groundwater models and, ultimately, see if there are options for groundwater recharge projects, he said.
An early review of the data already has discovered that some aquifers are separate from the rivers and other streams. Callan said current models assume they all are connected.
He expects the initial sorting of potential recharge sites will be done by the LLNRD staff. “A lot of it is pretty cut and dried. Once we identify (potential) areas, we’ll probably hire a consulting engineer,” Callan said.
He added that if some sites would benefit in both NRDs, Lower Loup would work with Central Platte officials going forward at those locations.
Also Thursday, the LLNRD board approved participating in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Open Field and Waters Program.
It provides incentives for landowners to allow public, walk-in access to their properties for hunting or fishing.
Target areas include properties already enrolled in federal Conservation Reserve and Wetland Reserve programs; that have lakes, ponds or streams; and that have prairie chicken, grouse or bobwhite hunting opportunities.
Callan said the LLNRD will match incentive payments offered by Game and Parks at 100 percent for new enrollees for one- to five-year periods with an emphasis on CRP properties.
NGPC is offering up to $10 per acre on CRP land, which would be matched by LLNRD. Overall, payments vary for different land types, lakes, ponds and miles of stream.
Callan said the LLNRD plan is to do a 50 percent match on future re-enrollments.
He estimates the initial cost to his district at around $30,000.
For details, contact Game and Parks or the LLNRD’s Ord office.