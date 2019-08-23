WOOD RIVER — Gibbon was smacked twice in four months earlier this year by floods of historic power, but it’s not the only town along the Wood River worrying about the next big flood.
Residents of the village of Wood River also are anxious.
According to their mayor, they’re wondering what might become of their town if floodwaters rise again.
“I have citizens beating me up on this,” said Greg Cramer, the mayor of Wood River, who asked a roomful of hydrology experts on Thursday what he can do now to lessen the threat of flooding along the Wood River.
Cramer and Gibbon City Administrator Chris Rector were among municipal leaders at a meeting Thursday at the Wood River Fire Hall. The meeting was an opportunity for 25 elected officials and disaster experts to compare notes about flood relief and flood prevention now and in the future. Attending the meeting were representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Central Platte Natural Resources District, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and emergency managers, civil engineers and elected officials.
During the meeting corps and NRD personnel talked about studies they are conducting or hope to conduct on flood patterns of the Wood River. The corps is examining how the levee, diversion and retention structures they built downstream of Wood River protected Grand Island from March flooding. CPNRD hopes to get funding for a $700,000 study of the Wood River from Riverdale to Chapman, which is east of Grand Island, about a 65-mile stretch.
Both the Corps of Engineers’ study and the NRD’s proposed study are informational in purpose. Additional studies and planning would be necessary before any action could be taken, meaning it could be five years before flood protection measures are conducted.
It’s because of that long wait that Wood River’s mayor wants to form taller banks and remove fallen trees so that next time the Wood River rises it won’t spill into his village.
In all, 367 houses in Wood River were affected by the flooding in March. The town was spared from flooding in July.
Cramer said 57 or 58 houses had structural damage in March, many had sewer backups, and basements were ruined in six houses. All Wood River residents with ruined basements had their foundations rebuilt and elevated to lift the houses above future floodwaters. The work was done at the owners’ expense, if they didn’t have flood insurance. Like their neighbors in Wood River, the residents of Gibbon also have had their fill of floods.
About half of Gibbon was underwater in March and July, leaving residents of the Buffalo County town of 1,850 worried that another big flood will wash away their town.
Like the people of Wood River, some Gibbon residents want to remove fallen logs that create a beaver dam effect — anything that lessens the chances they will float away in the next big flood.
“You want to keep the water in the river as much as you can,” Cramer said.
The Wood River mayor left Thursday’s meeting feeling more confident that individual rural land owners could clean out fallen logs on their sections of the Wood River and that banks could be built taller to direct high flows away from the town.
While Cramer focused on short-term actions, most of the information shared Thursday involved long-term studies and planning to reduce flooding of the Wood River.
Tony Krause with the Corps of Engineers said flood control is a challenge along the Wood River, Platter River and, in general, through most of south-central Nebraska because it’s so flat and the soil is so sandy.
Buffalo County Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis said that during the past several decades, many rural landowners have focused on maximizing crop production, so they removed many of the manmade structures that could be retaining or diverting floodwaters and reducing threats today.
Lewis said he is interested in buyout programs administered by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. For several decades, homeowners in Beatrice have used federal buyout money to abandon their houses and relocate. Their houses are removed, resulting in open space where parks and ballfields can be built.
This year, flood damage was insignificant in Beatrice because there were no houses in the path of the flooding.
The federal government pays 75 percent of the buyout, based on the pre-flood value of the structure, and local sources can pay the remaining 25 percent, although some local governing entities elect against it.
“Some of the people who have inquired are not in a community,” Lewis said about some rural Buffalo County residents’ interest in the buyout program.
Krause said the corps currently is studying the Wood River from Gibbon to Grand Island.
Lyndon Vogt, general manager of the Central Platte Natural Resources District, said his organization has applied for $700,000 to study the Wood River from Riverdale to Chapman. Krause said the CPNRD’s study could lead to long-term, comprehensive solutions along that stretch of the Wood River.
Short-term, he said, landowners don’t need permits to clean out their river bottoms. Krause also endorsed buyouts.
Simone Rock, a project manager with the corps, and Katie Ringland with the Nebraska DNR, said some communities leap at buyouts, as Beatrice has done. However, other communities hesitate, they said. They said some people hesitate before abandoning houses their families have owned for years.
Lewis said he plans to learn more about buyouts and discuss what he learns with the Buffalo County Board of Supervisors.
“The county board will need to discuss what they’ll do on the 25 percent share,” Lewis said.
Rector, Gibbon’s city administrator, said he’s encouraged that so much interest is focused on flooding problems along the Wood River. “I think everyone is on the same page. All of the studies will be of interest to people from Riverdale to Chapman.”
Meanwhile, Cramer said he intends to work on building up river banks to keep floodwaters out of Wood River. He said farmers will be asked to clear the river bottom on their property.