THEDFORD — The old outhouse still makes Twyla Witt chuckle.
On the final day of the Nebraska Junk Jaunt one year, Witt met a couple who had come to the event from Colorado. “The man told me, ‘I found something that will pay for our whole trip.’”
Witt perked up.
The man told her he’d bought an outhouse.
“He said, ‘I’ll take it back to Denver. I’ll fix it up and someone will buy it and put in their backyard,’” she said.
‘Fantastic’ idea
Witt, now retired, thought the Junk Jaunt was a “fantastic idea” when it was proposed 16 years ago, and she still does.
“It blew my mind the way it took off,” she said
When the Junk Jaunt began in 2004, she was working as a consultant for the Nebraska Tourism Commission. She was a liaison between the commission, the state’s nine scenic byways and the Nebraska Department of Roads.
She promoted the event because it included two of her scenic byways, the Loup River Scenic Byway and the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway. The Federal Highway Administration had established scenic byways in Nebraska in 1999.
“Highway 2, the Sandhills Scenic Byway, was 250 miles long, so we tried to get people working together to realize what they had, and find a way to promote it,” Witt said.
“When the Junk Jaunt started, it was just a way to bring people to the area. I don’t think they ever dreamed what was going to happen. It’s amazing who comes and what they buy. Locals have no idea. It’s unbelievable, what all you see,” she said.
“It took a lot of time and effort, but Peggy Haskell was the worker bee. She put it all together — the advertising, the Shoppers Guide booklet. That’s what really sold it. People knew where all the sales were,” Witt said.
Hauling stuff home
Witt chuckles as she recalls stories about the Junk Jaunt.
One year, she stopped in Grand Island’s antique shops the evening before the Junk Jaunt began.
“I met a couple from Denver who used to drive to the Junk Jaunt with friends, but they told me, “We can’t ride together anymore. We need two vehicles to haul our stuff back,” she said.
During another Junk Jaunt, she stopped at 8 a.m. in Cairo and heard a man say, “I have to go to find an ATM. I’ve run out of money already.’”
“I know people from Washington state who had to get a storage unit in Broken Bow every year for all the stuff they bought. They’d load up their car and haul it home. Sometimes, they had to make more than one trip,” she said.
Dollars roll in
Witt said the Junk Jaunt was a surprise economic boon for dozens of small central Nebraska communities. “One time I talked to some bankers who shook their heads. They said, “We had no idea what kind of money it would bring in, or the places where the shoppers came from. It gives these rural areas a little notoriety.”
That thought was echoed in a meeting years ago of Junk Jaunt organizers in Ord, Witt said.
“Someone said, ‘You guys don’t realize what you have out in those old farmsteads. You have a lot of old stuff people will buy.’ The committee just chuckled. They couldn’t believe it,” she said.
“People come from Lincoln and Omaha just because of the ethnic food they find in small communities. One time, a man told me, ‘I come every year just for the duck and dumplings.”
One year a woman set up tables at an empty gas station and quickly sold out 144 dozen kolaches she’d made, Witt said. “She drove to Grand Island to buy more supplies.”
A group of women from Wyoming had a scavenger hunt at the Junk Jaunt every year, she said. “Visitors keep commenting on how accommodating the locals are,” she added.
The biggest proof of its success is the imitations that have sprung up in neighboring states, including Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and beyond.
Witt, now of Thedford, is a former board member of the National Scenic Byway Foundation. She rarely misses a Junk Jaunt.
“It’s just fun to go and take your time and visit and meet people and see what’s out there,” she said.
