WILCOX — An “about average” assessment seems almost like a victory for anything linked to the 2019 far-from-normal farming year.
“It’s been a year of struggles and a year a lot of people will tell you they can’t wait to see over,” Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said while sitting behind the wheel of his farm truck Monday afternoon, waiting to unload corn at the CPI elevator at Funk.
He said some areas of Nebraska and individual farmers were affected more than others by flooding that began with a mid-March winter cyclone; late planting, replanting or prevented planting; and variations of too hot, too cold or too windy conditions as growing season progressed.
The cornfield he and his son Scott harvested early this week southwest of Wilcox didn’t have many broken cornstalks.
However, on the drive to Funk Nelson pointed to several fields with wind damage. “I think they still can get it harvested,” he said.
It’s one of many examples of how yields and quality will vary this year from field to field, hybrid to hybrid, variety to variety.
“We’ll know a lot more after harvest. We’re getting close to that,” Nelson said.
The variability of those numbers and risk management measures, such as crop insurance coverage, means the economic effects and bottom line also will vary from farmer to farmer.
While Nelson finished harvest this week, the most recent progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says 44 percent of Nebraska’s corn was out of the field as of last Sunday.
“I’d say it was about an average time to get done,” Nelson said about his work, with good weather conditions. He added that some drying was needed early on, but most corn dried down on its own to the storage level of 15 percent-16 percent moisture.
There was some hail damage on one of their Franklin County fields south of Hildreth, Nelson said, but even it did OK.
Other northern Franklin County fields didn’t do as well.
Gale Lush, whose family farms mostly south of Wilcox, said, “We had a lot of wind and hail this year, and after the freeze some of it (the corn) went down.”
Varying conditions this year from farm to farm and even field to field will affect yields.
Yields, prices not great
Overall, Nelson believes his corn and soybean yields were approximately 10 percent less than in 2018.
“Certainly not as good as last year. That’s pretty common from what I’ve heard around the state as well,” he said.
A wet growing season meant many farmers used considerably less than normal amounts of irrigation water, but late planting for some and dry weather during pollination adversely affected yields. “It was a lot of extremes,” Nelson said.
He explained that some state and national crop production reports don’t account for the record number of acres that couldn’t be planted in Nebraska last spring. There were even more prevented planting acres in Corn Belt states to the east.
“National reports haven’t really taken that into consideration,” Nelson said.
His family’s business usually has one-third commercial corn, one-third seed corn grown for Monsanto and one-third soybeans each year, with most of the crops grown in Kearney County southeast of Axtell.
Nelson said the commercial corn mostly is hauled to the nearby KAAPA Ethanol plant and Aurora Co-op elevator at Keene.
“Prices are not great,” Nelson said. “There are a number of story lines there. One would be trade.”
Lush said he won’t forget 2019.
“My brother Ron died this year (Jan. 14). We had the bomb cyclone on my birthday (March 13),” he said, which was only the start of flooding and other struggles across farm country.
Glimpses of optimism
Nelson said he’s surprised by the level of optimism he still hears from his neighbors and other farmers and ranchers in Nebraska and across the nation. He noted that it may reflect that agriculture is a “next year” kind of business.
“That doesn’t diminish from any of the struggles I talked about,” he added. “... But when you combine that natural optimism and entrepreneurial spirit, that’s part of agriculture. They look forward to opportunities and a future in agriculture.”
When asked if they think some Nebraska ag producers will be lost this year because of the extreme weather and economic conditions, Nelson and Lush, who both have sons as farm partners, said they hope that isn’t the case.
“It’s gonna be very tight for people,” Nelson said. “... Your circumstances going into this year have a lot to do with how you can deal with adversity, especially young people who are paying for land or renting land. Their margins are tighter yet.
“That’s where my concern is.”
