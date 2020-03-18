KEARNEY — All events scheduled on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds have been canceled or postponed through April 18, the Buffalo County Agricultural Association (Fair) Board decided Tuesday.
Fairgrounds Manager Dave Roseberry told the Hub this morning that will include livestock shows, wrestling competitions, gun and craft shows, the Becker Foundation fundraiser and private events such as wedding receptions.
After April 18, decisions about fairgrounds events will be made week to week, he added. The public may check on the status of events on the buffalocountyfairgrounds.com website.
People driving past the fairgrounds the past two weeks have noticed that trees were removed between the west entrance along Avenue N and around the corner to the north entrance on 39th Street.
Roseberry said the removal was planned for several reasons, including the poor condition of the trees, the trash they collected, and the need to give people driving by a better view of the fairgrounds and a new information sign on the northwest corner.
Plans are to install new fencing and landscaping in the areas where the trees were removed, he said.