KEARNEY — The Kearney Jubilee Center Thrift Store & Food Pantry recently bought a new building and is in the process of selling its current space.
After sitting on the market for about nine months, the Jubilee Center has agreed to sell its three buildings and land at 2523 and 2525 Ave. A to Kearney’s Village Transitional and Sober Living.
Kearney’s Village owner Heather Santiago said she plans to start a nonprofit, Tri-City Village, in the new buildings. She said the nonprofit will be an expansion of Kearney’s Village, which is a shelter and programming for individuals transforming to sobriety and self-sufficiency in an old motel at 824 E. 25th St.
Jubilee Center Executive Director Cheri Clark said, “I’m excited because it means the building will keep doing something to help the community.”
Clark said the final paperwork for the sale should be complete on May 1, the same time she hopes the Jubilee Center can move to its new location at 1920 Central Ave.
According to the Buffalo County Register of Deeds office, the Jubilee Center purchased the property, formerly the Kearney Rent-A-Center, along Central Avenue for $220,000 on Jan. 15.
Clark said the building will be bought with a $100,000 grant from the Clark Legacy Foundation and money from the sale of their current site. Until the paperwork is final on the current Jubilee Center location, Clark said she isn’t allowed to share the sale price.
The new location will be an upgrade in space to 6,000 square feet from 2,300 square feet, according to a previous Hub report.
Though, the square footage will allow Jubilee to expand its parking, thrift store and food pantry, Clark said she most looks forward to all the services being offered in one building on one level.
Of the current Jubilee building, Clark said: “there’s a lot of steps. The parking is very limited. We actually have three separate buildings that we work out of in order to make things work here.
“This (the new location) will pull everything under one building on one level. It will be so much nicer for the people that come and go, and utilize our facility,” she said.
The Jubilee Center moved into its current location, which was a church built more than 130 years ago, in 1991. The Jubilee Center began its nonprofit, social ministry in 1986.
Clark said the collection site for donations is located in a garage behind the church.
A house just north of the church is utilized as office space. She said the Jubilee staff assists people experiencing financial hardships. The Jubilee Center offers funds for items such as rent, utilities, gas and medical expenses.
Before moving into its new structure, Clark said the Jubilee Center has hired subcontractors to remodel the new building. In the next couple of weeks she said they will begin to tear down and rebuild walls to fit the center’s needs, and changed the plumbing.
Clarks said the Jubilee Center will pay remodeling costs through upcoming fundraising efforts.
Before moving, Clark said she hopes not to suspend the Jubilee Center’s services.
“We’re going to do the very best we can to not have any downtime. Some of that depends on how the remodel goes,” she said.
