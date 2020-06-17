KEARNEY— Sheryll Hickman of Alma, an artist and cancer survivor, has attained a first.
Her oil paintings are hanging not just in the CHI Health Walkway Gallery through July, but also are exhibited on the hospital’s website. This is the first time a Walkway Gallery exhibit can be viewed online.
Hickman’s 30 oil paintings feature landscapes, flora and fauna of the Great Plains. She has been an artist her whole life, but she put her brushes aside while raising four children and enjoying her 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also owned a floral shop in Alma.
When she was diagnosed with esophageal cancer 17 years ago, “all I could think about was, ‘I’ve got so many paintings I wanted to do,’” she said. She was treated at the CHI Health Cancer Center and has been in remission for 16 years.
“When I went into remission, I kicked it into gear because I realized I was running out of time. I have been doing many commissioned pieces of farms, home murals, portraits,” she said.
Hickman also painted two 6-foot-tall cranes to auction off in Kearney.
Last December, when she fell and broke her leg, she feared she might not be able to put the Walkway Gallery show together, but she did, thanks to the help of her husband Neil.
“My faith is very important to me, and after I could stand and walk — which took about three months — I attended church, and the first hymn was ‘Standing on the Promises of God.’ I decided to name my paintings after hymns,” she said.
So far, 12 pieces have been sold, thanks to the exhibit being on digital media during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Walkway Gallery has been a healing aid, providing respite and calm, since it opened in 2008, according to Randy DeFreece, director of the Good Samaritan Foundation and chairman of the Art Steering Committee.
But this spring, challenges arose with the need for social distancing.
“We wanted to decrease traffic inside the hospital to slow the spread and protect our patients, but now, more than ever, sharing Sheryll’s exhibit has been one of our most popular. Due in part to her inspiring story and unwavering dedication, she’s been able to make a significant and much appreciated contribution to our cancer patients,” he said.
The Walkway Gallery connects the main hospital to the West Tower and provides regional artists with 90 feet of display space to professionally highlight their artworks. It was developed as part of Good Samaritan’s Planetree philosophy of patient-centered healing.
