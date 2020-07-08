KEARNEY — Spring and summer floods in 2019 took a toll on Buffalo County roads and bridges, and the people who worked tirelessly to repair them.
Buffalo County Highway Superintendent John Maul and his crew were busy repairing those roads and bridges after a March flood when a round of heavy rain flooded southern portions of the county in July.
“It was a pretty horrific year,” Maul said in a phone interview with the Kearney Hub. “I’m glad they’re not all like that, for sure. It was very challenging.”
By early this summer, nearly a year after the July flooding, most of the repairs were finally completed. Maul said the only project left to do is to clean out four small culverts.
“The roads are in pretty decent shape right now. We’re really caught up on graveling roads,” he said. “We’re not putting much gravel on now at all and I don’t know that we have hardly any ordered with any contractors.”
However, the road to making those repairs was a long one.
On March 12-13, 2019, three inches of rain fell on top of a quickly thawing ground and caused flooding across the state, including Buffalo County. The massive floods washed away or badly damaged 100 of the county’s 1,300 miles of gravel roads and 20 county bridges at 44 different sites, according to Maul.
Then nine inches of rain fell the night of July 8 and early morning of July 9. It caused the Wood River and Turkey Creek in southern Buffalo County to spill over their banks.
Maul said an additional 16 road sites, mostly approachways to bridges over the Wood River, were damaged in the July flood.
“... the majority of the issues were not being able to cross the Wood River because of the water over the bridges,” he said.
Because of an exceptionally wet spring and summer last year, Maul said it was difficult to keep up with road repair and maintenance.
“The roads were soft. Then the traffic just basically pounded it (the gravel) in there. With a lot of roads, we basically just had to gravel again a second time where normally they don’t need it that often,” he said.
Access to gravel also was challenging because other county roads across Nebraska needed to be repaired. About two-thirds of the state still was recovering from the March 2019 floods, according to a Hub report.
“The gravel contractors, they needed to be in all the surrounding counties the same time we needed them,” Maul said Tuesday. “Everybody was just in the same situation at the same time, far behind.”
To keep up with the workload, Maul and his 20 motor grader drivers worked “lots of overtime” to repair the roads, and he hired contractors to repair some of the bridges. The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners later approved the hiring of two additional full-time employees to help repair and maintain the county roads.
Maul’s motor grader fleet also grew to 25 earlier this spring when the board approved a $740,000 purchase of three Caterpillar motor graders. Additionally, commissioners bought two dump trucks for $175,000, three semi tractors for $283,000 and two belly dump trailers for $110,000.
Maul said Tuesday the March flood caused $800,000 in road damage. The July flood cost the county another $144,000 in road repairs.
Buffalo County had budgeted $500,000 for gravel in 2019-20, but flood expenses were double that. Maul said he postponed previously planned repair projects to meet that year’s budget. He plans to begin those repair projects this fiscal year, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
To help pay for the costs, Buffalo County is in the process of applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. FEMA will cover 75 percent of repair costs. The state and county will share the remaining 25 percent.
“It’s a cumbersome process. We’re getting a lot closer, though,” Maul said.