KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi is hoping to collect $4,000 and donated items to fill 300 holiday boxes that will be sent to soldiers overseas.
The goal is part of the sorority’s seventh annual “Sisters for Soldiers” event. Community members also are invited to help pack boxes 7-9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the sorority house, University Residence South - C, 1700 University Drive.
“We think this project makes a difference because we have received messages from some of the soldiers who have received our packages and they are always so grateful and appreciative,” said Alpha Omicron Pi philanthropy chair Bailey Reigle. “It’s hard for our soldiers to be away from their families during the holidays so we like to brighten up their day since they do so much for our country.”
Suggested donation items include small individual packages of wet wipes, sunflower seeds, peanuts, beef jerky, lip balm, Sudoku books, crossword books, gently used DVDs, individual flavored water packets and individually wrapped small candies. Donations can be brought to the sorority house before and during the Nov. 7 event. Monetary donations can be made online at unk.crowdchange.co/10646.
For more information, contact Reigle at 402-608-0165.
