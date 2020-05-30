KEARNEY — Loaves and fishes.
That’s how Cheri Clark, director of the Kearney Jubilee Center, describes Dick Cochran and his Hot Meals USA, which has been providing free meals to anyone who asks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cochran calls it a miracle.
“I had no idea when I started this on March 16 that I’d still be here 10 weeks later, and that I’d have served 100,000 free meals,” he said. “Hot Meals USA is meant to come in, do a job and be gone. We’re not meant to be there long-term.”
He expects to serve for just one more week, through June 6. He adds as long as Hot Meals is needed, it will be there.
Unlimited dedication
Cochran is a deeply satisfied man. He also is tireless.
Early Thursday afternoon, he sat in the Hot Meals USA trailer in the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot after serving 1,575 meals of grilled chicken, vegetables and mashed potatoes. “They got one heck of a meal,” he said.
The Hot Meals USA trailer serves lunches 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. six days a week. That effort began with about 250 meals a day. He’s now serving nearly 2,000 a day, and that’s just in Kearney. He’s also distributing 1,200 free meals two evenings a week in Lexington. That will continue until June 19.
Cochran is up at 5 a.m.
He loads food into his hot ovens by 5:30 a.m.
He doesn’t slip into bed until 10 p.m.
He never imagined this when Hot Meals USA was launched nearly two years ago. He served meals on a short-term basis after the two floods of 2019, but March brought a flood of a different kind: the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed businesses, schools and churches and drove the elderly and the chronically ill inside.
Cochran had just $250 in the Hot Meals bank account, but he went on Facebook and offered his help.
Clark didn’t know Cochran, but she got in touch with him. Within days, he set up the Hot Meals trailer in the Jubilee Center parking lot and began serving free lunches to anyone who showed up. Quickly overwhelmed, he moved the trailer to Kearney Church of Christ and finally for yet more space the MONA parking lot, where it has been since.
Cash or check
Starting at 5:30 every morning, he cooks the food in the kitchen of Mom & Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering, 222 W. 42nd St., which he used to own and now is owned by his son. Then he puts it into food warmers and delivers it to the MONA parking lot.
Cochran buys the food from Cash-Wa Distributing for about $2.25 per meal. That meant that his initial $250 would pay for just 100 lunches, but money began rolling in.
The city donated $40,000. Walmart was generous, too. Most generous are the people who drive up to drop cash and checks into a white plastic “Donations” bucket sitting on a table in the MONA parking lot.
He needs to raise $20,000 each week to keep going.
On Thursday alone, serving meals in Kearney and Lexington cost him $6,700. But the money keeps coming in.
Lexington calls
Two weeks ago, the Lexington Community Foundation asked Cochran to serve meals there, too.
No problem, he said. He uses the parish hall at St. Ann’s Church to serve those meals, including 500 home deliveries.
Jackie Berke, the Lexington foundation’s executive director, said it initially was slated to run for three weeks, but it will continue through June 19.
The idea for Lexington was the brainchild of John McCoy, CEO of Orthman Manufacturing.
Berke said Orthman employees had heard of Cochran’s efforts, and “their team wanted to do something for the Lexington community.”
McCoy said Lexington’s food security had been a concern as cases of COVID-19 continued to climb, “so it’s been fantastic to have Dick come over and support our efforts. The timing is just perfect,” he said.
“Our first estimate was for 500-800 meals, but the first night ended up being 1,000 meals and that grew to 1,300, so we added four more weeks,” he said.
Added Berke, “There are so many benefits besides helping those in need. We come together as a community.”
She said it’s no problem attracting the 42 volunteers Cochran needs every day. The food is especially appreciated because Dawson County and Lexington, its county seat, has the fifth most COVID-19 numbers in the state. There were 851 cases as of Thursday, according to Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Berke said money for the Hot Meals U.S.A. food in Lexington has come from Orthman, private donations, grants and other sources.
On Thursdays, Cochran also hands out 400 boxes each with 25 pounds of produce from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“People are so appreciative,” Berke said, especially since dire economic effects of COVID-19 may linger.
Never sitting still
After serving ends in the early afternoons, Cochran keeps working.
Nebraska is part of the five-state Mountain Plains Region of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but millions of dollars of free food awarded to the region after COVID-19 isn’t getting to Nebraska. He made phone calls to Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse to try to rectify that.
He now gets a semi full of produce each week, and stores it in the warehouse at the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, thanks to Kyla Martin, its development director.
“I thought he needed a roof and a forklift, so I offered the Food Bank.” Martin said. He donates half of the food to the Food Bank in return.
“It is a gift from us that will keep coming,” Cochran said.
Praise also comes from Denise Zwiener, executive director of Buffalo County Community Partners. “No other agency has the capacity to do what Hot Meals can do for our community, and we are grateful for Dick’s leadership. He is also a tremendous advocate for food security.”
And Clark said the free meals have allowed the Kearney Jubilee Center to assist more people.
“We asked people who came if they were alone, can we bring you some food, and just allowed us to assist people in a more efficient and helpful way?” she said.
Intangible rewards
Cochran, a former restaurateur in Joplin, Mo., loves his volunteer work.
“Am I tired? No!” he said with enthusiasm. “If I looked at this as work, I’d probably be really tired. The only downside I hear is, ‘Everyone is taking advantage of you.’ I disagree. Ninety-eight percent of the people who come through here need the food.
“When they take five meals and give you $10, they’re giving you everything they’ve got. They feel better giving something,” he said.
He added, “One of the first cars every day gets nine meals for his neighbors who don’t want to come into town. About once or twice a week, he brings a check from one of them for $100. A lot of people are donating. A lot of $10 bills and $100 checks are making this thing break even,” he said.
He gets an ample supply of volunteers every day, students as well as retirees.
On Friday, two British teenagers, Frankie Rogers, 18, and his sister Florence, 15, loaded bags of food into cars. They moved to Kearney last July with their family from Plymouth, England. “It’s nice to come help. It’s nice to meet people,” said Florence, who is on the Kearney High School cross-country team.
Although volunteers work in close contact putting hot food into plastic foam food containers and setting them inside waiting cars, “we’ve had zero volunteers get COVID-19 since March 17. That’s pretty awesome,” Cochran said.
Closing up June 6
Again, he expects to serve at the MONA parking lot through next Saturday. By then, Cochran said he expects that nonprofits will have resumed their work with those who need assistance. However, he will leave the trailer parked at MONA for several weeks beyond that, just in case. “If we see a spike in cases, we can be back in business in six hours,” he said.
Beyond that, he’s still dreaming.
When travel can be resumed, he hopes to go to Tennessee to aid relief workers who are rebuilding after spring tornadoes. And, in the future, he envisions 11 Hot Meals USA trailers that can take off for anywhere around the country after disasters.
“People say miracles don’t happen? We had $250 in our food account. We’ve put out 100,000 meals since March 16. That is a miracle to me,” he said.