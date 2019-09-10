KEARNEY — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walk will take place Sept. 28 at Yanney Park, 2020 W. 11th St.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk is set for 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is free, but donations are encouraged. Those who raise $150 by Sept. 28 will get a free T-shirt.
The event aims to spread awareness of suicide, the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Last year, 250.000 people participated in 550 Out of the Darkness walks across the nation.
To register, visit afsp.org/Kearney. For information, contact Erin Walgren at 308-708-8385 or erinradtke@gmail.com.
