RIVERDALE — Alcohol is suspected in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday afternoon that left an Amherst woman in critical condition.
Lisa McCabe, 54, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker west on 145th Road west of Riverdale Road near Dovehill Road around 3 p.m. when she lost control, rolled and was ejected, according to the preliminary Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department accident report. A witness was driving west on 145th Road and came up on the crash and found McCabe lying in the middle of the road.
Seat belts were not in use, and the vehicle was a total loss. McCabe was listed in critical condition today at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
The crash was investigated by the BCSO and the Fatality Accident Investigation Team.
