KEARNEY — A Kearney burger joint that flooded in July reopened its doors Friday night.
Katie Story, who works in marketing and advertising for Angus Burgers & Shakes, said employees have worked to repair the flood-damaged restaurant in Kearney’s hotel district.
Floodwaters from Turkey Creek crossed Talmadge Road and filled up to one foot in the Angus Burgers & Shakes building on the morning of July 9.
Though water had filled the building, Angus Burgers & Shakes management thought they could open the restaurant shortly after the flood. But, Story said, they were wrong.
“Originally, we thought it was more minor then we found out water had gotten behind the coolers and further in the walls than we expected,” she said.
Angus Burgers & Shakes employees then gutted the restaurant.
More than a month later, the restaurant now can serve its Nebraska Star Beef burgers and sides to customers.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.