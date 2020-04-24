RAVENNA — The city of Ravenna’s annual summer festival, Annevar, has been canceled for the first time since World War II.
Ravenna Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gena McPherson said the chamber board and Mayor Peg Dethlefs decided to cancel the tractor pull on June 12-13 because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The remainder of the Annevar events were slated for June 19-21
According to Ravenna’s Historical Society Cookbook, McPherson said Annevar has taken place every year since 1887 except during World War II.
Annevar draws up to 6,000 people to its major events such as the national tractor pull, a demolition derby and downtown carnival, McPherson said. This year Annevar officials also expected to draw in crowds to a new event, Professional Bull Riding.
McPherson said she doesn’t anticipate people will be able to gather in large numbers by June.
“We know that publicly it’s been announced that restrictions will start to be loosened probably early May. But the way that it looks, it’s not going to be, ‘OK, today’s the date these (gathering restrictions) are going to be lifted so tomorrow now thousands of people can gather in one place.’ It’s going to be a very progressive thing,” she said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ issued health directives March 31-May 11 for Buffalo County. The directive includes restrictions of no more than 10 people gathering in one place and that people distance themselves at least six feet apart.
McPherson said the health and well-being of community members and guests were the No.1 priority when the board and mayor decided to cancel Annevar. She said many people who attend the events are elderly and at high risk for contracting the coronavirus.
The decision to cancel wasn’t easy, though, she said, because many businesses financially rely on Annevar traffic.
“When you think about it, you want to keep everyone’s health and welfare the No. 1 priority,” she said. “But even knowing that, you’re still questioning, ‘Is this the right decision because of how much it could potentially hurt some of our businesses that almost count on that boost each year from Annevar?’”
However, McPherson hopes to provide small surges to the Ravenna economy by planning smaller Annevar-type events later in the year. She has asked Annevar event chair and community members to tell her what small events they would like to still happen.
McPherson suspects people will want to have the frog hop and turtle races later this year. Other events such as the soap box derby and free fishing event at the Ravenna Lake potentially could take place sooner than later, she said, because people can easily social distance during the activities.
“When it comes down to it ,” McPherson said, “We’ll have to be creative to draw people to town later on in the year, and hopefully still give these businesses a boost.”
