KEARNEY — An unnamed donor has provided funds so the city of Kearney may purchase 34 acres close to the Fort Kearny hike-bike trail east of the city.
“The city of Kearney is interested in acquiring this parcel as it is adjacent to the hike-bike trail and the city of Kearney has received donor funds for this purchase,” City Attorney Michael Tye told the City Council in a memo.
Kappas Enterprises LLC owns the tract, and the city of Kearney would pay $395,000 to purchase it.
During its Feb. 11 meeting, the council approved entering a real estate purchase agreement for the property, which is east of Cherry Avenue located along the hike-bike trail.
In July 2018, the city used an unnamed donor’s money to acquire a 13.3-acre parcel owned by Kappas Enterprises next to the hike-bike trail east of Sweetwater Avenue for $59,900.
There’s one formality to complete before the city can buy the 34-acre tract — a public hearing. The hearing will be part of the council’s regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St. The meeting is open to the public.