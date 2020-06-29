KEARNEY — Following deep cleaning and disinfection, Kearney’s Applebee’s Grill & Bar reopened Saturday afternoon with curbside pickup and delivery.
The restaurant at 5605 Second Ave. temporarily closed last week for deep cleaning and disinfection after a team member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the restaurant’s franchise holder.
“The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority,” said Howard Hohman, chief operations officer at RMH Franchise Holdings, which operates the Applebee’s.
“We have strict and rigorous disinfection processes and health protocols in our restaurant, including health and temperature checks prior to each shift,” Hohman said. “A team member who last worked on June 21 and passed these health checks, has since tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine. Once we were notified on June 23, out of an abundance of caution we immediately closed the restaurant temporarily to conduct a deep cleaning and disinfection and reached out to each team member who may have been exposed.”
Hohman said the health department was contacted and the restaurant is following guidelines that allow team members to return after a negative test result or completing a 14-day quarantine. As of Saturday, none had shown symptoms, so the restaurant opened at 4 p.m. for pickup and delivery operated only by team members who tested negative or were not potentially exposed.
“We look forward to serving our guests soon,” Hohman said.