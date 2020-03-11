KEARNEY — A subdivision that initially prompted fears that its residents might over-use county-maintained gravel streets in an adjoining neighborhood is moving forward.
The Kearney City Council on Tuesday approved the developer constructed infrastructure agreement in which developer Tim Norwood will bear the costs of utilities and paved streets for the initial phase of his northeast Kearney development, the 30-lot Arbor View First Subdivision.
Construction of the new subdivision’s infrastructure will begin in about two weeks he said, and “we’ll be ready to build single family houses probably in October.”
Because of the high cost of infrastructure, Norwood anticipates homes in Arbor View First will sell for “somewhere north of $300,000.”
In June 2019, when Norwood went public with his plans to build a 159-home Arbor View Subdivision, neighbors objected. Gravel streets in their Buffalo Ridge Subdivision were bumpy and deeply rutted and saturated because of the unusually wet spring and summer. The neighbors said that adding traffic from a large new subdivision would ruin their streets.
Norwood later agreed to build a breakaway gate that would keep his Arbor View neighborhood’s traffic off the Buffalo Ridge Streets, and residents of that subdivision said they supported his plans. The breakaway gate will allow traffic to pass in emergencies.
The Arbor View Subdivision will be bordered on the west by Avenue N, on the south by 63rd Street and on the north by 67th Street. Agricultural land is to the east.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved a developer constructed infrastructure agreement in which Norwood will build public improvements, including water main, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and paving to the city’s specifications to serve the new subdivision. According to a memo to the council from Sarah Sawin, assistant director of utilities, the estimated cost of the public improvements is $202,925 for water, $394,850 for sanitary sewer, and $962,135 for paving and storm sewer for a total cost of $1,559,910.
The city will reimburse the developer for infrastructure that normally would be a general obligation cost to the city, including $97,825 for water, $13,050 for sanitary sewer and $108,423 for paving and storm sewer.