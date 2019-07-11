KEARNEY — The Arc of Buffalo County will get groovy July 20 with its second annual ’ 60s Fashion & FUNdraiser.
The free event is set 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., as part of Cruise Nite activities.
The inclusive fashion show with feature local models at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., along with a silent auction and raffle. A special guest, Heather McNew Wright, who is Miss World of Wheels 2018, is scheduled to attend.
The Arc of Buffalo County advocates for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It aims to improve systems of support and services, connect families and inspire the community.
Donations can be made at www.arcofbuffalocounty.org or by calling the office at 308-237-4343.